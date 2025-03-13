Hell Dogs to Perfect Blue; Top 10 Japanese thrillers to watch on Prime Video and Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 13, 2025
Here’s a list of best Japanese thrillers you need to watch
Crisis: Special Security Squad follows an elite security team handling terrorism, crime and more. It is on Netflix.
BG: Personal Bodyguard revolves around a skilled bodyguard who protects high-profile clients. It is on Netflix.
Scams revolve around a struggling man who gets involved in a dangerous phone scam operation. It is on Netflix
Pulse is a horror film that revolves around a ghost invading the digital world. It is on Prime Video.
Paprika is a sci-fi anime that uses a device to enter dreams. It is on Prime Video.
Cure revolves around a detective who investigates a series of gruesome murders. It is on Prime Video.
Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller exploring identity, obsession and reality. It is on Prime Video.
Creepy revolves around a retired detective who is in search of a missing family. It is on Prime video.
The Forest Of Love revolves around a charismatic conman who entangles young dreamers. It is on Netflix.
Hell Dogs follows a traumatized ex-police officer. It is on Netflix.
