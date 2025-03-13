Hell Dogs to Perfect Blue; Top 10 Japanese thrillers to watch on Prime Video and Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2025

Here’s a list of best Japanese thrillers you need to watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crisis: Special Security Squad follows an elite security team handling terrorism, crime and more. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BG: Personal Bodyguard revolves around a skilled bodyguard who protects high-profile clients. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scams revolve around a struggling man who gets involved in a dangerous phone scam operation. It is on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pulse is a horror film that revolves around a ghost invading the digital world. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paprika is a sci-fi anime that uses a device to enter dreams. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cure revolves around a detective who investigates a series of gruesome murders. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller exploring identity, obsession and reality. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Creepy revolves around a retired detective who is in search of a missing family. It is on Prime video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Forest Of Love revolves around a charismatic conman who entangles young dreamers. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hell Dogs follows a traumatized ex-police officer. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12 Angry Men to The Burial; TOP 10 courtroom movies on Prime Video

 

 Find Out More