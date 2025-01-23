Hellbound, #Alive and other top 10 horror Korean dramas on Netflix to watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 23, 2025
Netflix has an impressive collection of horror Korean dramas that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here are some of the best ones to watch.
Hellbound, the movie is set in the future where supernatural beings suddenly appear out of nowhere and send people to hell.
All of Us Are Dead revolves around a sudden zombie outbreak and the students who are trapped inside must fight to survive.
Happiness, an apocalyptic thriller which takes place in a time where infectious diseases have become the new normal.
Hotel del Luna is about a supernatural hotel when the proprietor Jang Man-wol is bound for its grave. She hires a new manager and shows him the mysterious world.
#Alive focuses on a sudden virus outbreak but Joon-woo tries to survive by locking himself inside his apartment.
Svaha: The Sixth Finger is about pastor Park who investigates a mysterious cult at Deer Mount. However, a policeman discovers a murder case who is a main member of the cult.
The Uncanny Counter centers on So Mun, a high school student with disability who is enlisted to be part of a paranormal hunter group and fight against evil spirits.
The 8th Night is about a monk who has prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other and hunts down spirits that possess humans and unleash hell on Earth.
Kingdom centers on Xin and Piao, who dream of becoming the great general of the world but their paths are filled with obstacles.
Sweet Home follows Hyun, who lost his family in a terrible accident and must fight to save humanity from monsters.
