Hell's Paradise to Blue Exorcist; TOP 10 anime to watch if you love Jujutsu Kaisen

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2025

Here is a list of anime to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chainsaw Man (Netflix) is about a young man left for dead who is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid after merging with his pet devil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naruto (Netflix) centers around Naruto, a mischievous teenage ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage of his village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Demon Slayer (Prime Video) revolves around Tanjiro, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered and the sole survivor, his younger sister Nezuko, is turned into a demon,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Prime Video) focuses on two brothers who are on a perilous journey to find the legendary Philosopher’s stone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soul Eater (Crunchyroll) projects on a partnership between a weapon meisters and human weapons and tries to reach a ranking of ‘Death Scythe’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mob Psycho 100 (JioHotstar) centers around Kageyama Shigeo, a school boy blessed with supernatural powers, who leads an emotionally disturbed life when he realises the dangers of his powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hell's Paradise (Netflix) is about ninja Gabimaru and the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri as they search for the elixir of immortality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The God of High School (JioHotstar) focuses on a fighting tournament that takes place to determine the strongest battler among all high school students in Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Attack On Titan (Prime Video) revolves around Eren Jaeger and his friends, who join the military in order to destroy the Titans, gigantic humanoids who live off human flesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue Exorcist (Crunchyroll) is about a young man, who discovers that he is the son of Satan and joins the True Cross Academy to master his abilities and defeat Satan himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Talaash to Phobia; TOP 10 Bollywood psychological thrillers you must watch

 

 Find Out More