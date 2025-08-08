Her Private Life to Business Proposal: TOP 10 most addictive Korean dramas that are worth watching
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 08, 2025
Goblin (Prime Video) is about a goblin who goes to find a girl to remove the invisible sword from his chest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix) revolves around a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome, who has a high IQ but struggles to communicate with people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life (Viki) focuses on a singer who lives a double life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) is about a boy and a girl whose life turns into a lifelong love journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class (Netflix) centres around Park Sae-ro-yi, who wants to take revenge on those who killed his father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a Korean heiress who lands in the North Korean DMZ during a paragliding mishap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo (Netflix) centres around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives conglomerates a taste of their own medicine after he returns to his homeland.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Mister (Prime Video) focuses on Dong-hoon and Ji-an, who start finding comfort in each other and grow protective of each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Silent Sea (Netflix) follows a group of space crew who retrieve a sample from the abandoned space facility within 24 24-hour period.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal (Netflix) project on Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date, only to find that her date was the CEO of her company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Must-Have Sarees for a Stunning Festive Look
Find Out More