Her Private Life to Business Proposal: TOP 10 most addictive Korean dramas that are worth watching

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2025

Goblin (Prime Video) is about a goblin who goes to find a girl to remove the invisible sword from his chest.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix) revolves around a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome, who has a high IQ but struggles to communicate with people.

Her Private Life (Viki) focuses on a singer who lives a double life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) is about a boy and a girl whose life turns into a lifelong love journey.

Itaewon Class (Netflix) centres around Park Sae-ro-yi, who wants to take revenge on those who killed his father.

Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a Korean heiress who lands in the North Korean DMZ during a paragliding mishap.

Vincenzo (Netflix) centres around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives conglomerates a taste of their own medicine after he returns to his homeland.

My Mister (Prime Video) focuses on Dong-hoon and Ji-an, who start finding comfort in each other and grow protective of each other.

The Silent Sea (Netflix) follows a group of space crew who retrieve a sample from the abandoned space facility within 24 24-hour period.

Business Proposal (Netflix) project on Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date, only to find that her date was the CEO of her company.

