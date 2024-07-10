Here's how much Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and other actors earned through The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

Laughter King is displaying his comedic side in Kapil Sharma's Netflix series The Great Indian Kapil Show.

However, are you aware of the amount of money these Laughing Kings receive per episode?

For this show, Kapil Sharma is charging a hefty price. Media reports state that he has demanded Rs 26 crore for just five episodes.

Media reports claim that Sunil Grover receives a remuneration of Rs 25 lakh for each show.

Known for her role as a female flight hostess, Krushna Abhishek is the highest paid comedian on the show. The report claims that he receives payment for each episode of Rs 12 lakh.

Known for her hilarious appearances on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh receives a fee of approximately Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Comedians Kiku Sharda and Rajiv, who are pals of Kapil Sharma, can also be seen laughing a lot on the popular show.

Rajiv used to be a waiterand Kiku was a chef. Kiku reportedly received Rs 7 lakh for an episode, while Rajiv reportedly received Rs 6 lakh.

