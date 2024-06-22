Hierarchy and 9 other back-to-school Korean dramas on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 22, 2024
Hierarchy is an all-new Korean drama following a transfer student who changes the flow of power at a High school.
Extraordinary You is a fantasy romance about a girl who discovers she's a comic book character. On Zee5.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. On Netflix.
True Beauty is a light-hearted drama about self-acceptance and inner beauty. On Netflix.
Our Beloved Summer is a heartwarming tale about a past romance rekindled by chance. On Netflix.
A Love So Beautiful is a sweet and innocent portrayal of young love. On Netflix.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a classic drama about self-discovery, friendship, and love. On Netflix.
Twinkling Watermelon is an underrated gem about friendship, music, and overcoming challenges. On Viki.
School 2017 is a popular drama that tackles social issues and the struggles of adolescence. On Netflix.
Cheer Up is a heartwarming story about friendship, resilience, and finding your passion. On Prime Video.
Weak Hero Class 1 is an action-packed drama about intellect, courage, and standing up for what's right. On Viki.
