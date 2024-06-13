Hierarchy and 9 other best business-themed Korean dramas on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Hierarchy is set around the school politics of Jusin High School and how a transfer student changes its dynamics.
Misaeng: Incomplete Life follows the life of a former baduk player who enters the corporate world, navigating office politics.
Start-Up revolves around young entrepreneurs competing for success and love in the tech industry.
Good Manager, an accountant with a penchant for scheming ends up working for a large company and becomes an unlikely hero fighting corruption.
Rich Man, Poor Woman centers on a genius tech CEO who has trouble recognizing faces and a job seeker who gets entangled in his life.
Doctor Stranger, a genius North Korean doctor escapes to South Korea and finds himself entangled in the competitive world of a top hospital.
Business Proposal follows a woman who goes on a blind date in place of her friend, only to find out her date is her company's CEO.
Her Private Life follows an art gallery curator tries to keep her secret life as a passionate fangirl hidden from her colleagues.
The Secret Life of My Secretary, when a boss loses his ability to recognize faces and relies on his quirky secretary to navigate his work life and solve problems.
