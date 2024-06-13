Hierarchy and 9 other best business-themed Korean dramas on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Hierarchy is set around the school politics of Jusin High School and how a transfer student changes its dynamics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Misaeng: Incomplete Life follows the life of a former baduk player who enters the corporate world, navigating office politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Start-Up revolves around young entrepreneurs competing for success and love in the tech industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Manager, an accountant with a penchant for scheming ends up working for a large company and becomes an unlikely hero fighting corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich Man, Poor Woman centers on a genius tech CEO who has trouble recognizing faces and a job seeker who gets entangled in his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Stranger, a genius North Korean doctor escapes to South Korea and finds himself entangled in the competitive world of a top hospital.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal follows a woman who goes on a blind date in place of her friend, only to find out her date is her company's CEO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life follows an art gallery curator tries to keep her secret life as a passionate fangirl hidden from her colleagues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Secret Life of My Secretary, when a boss loses his ability to recognize faces and relies on his quirky secretary to navigate his work life and solve problems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Panchayat 3 and other Top 10 trending OTT picks to add to your June watchlist

 

 Find Out More