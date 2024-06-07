Hitler and other historical docu-series to stream on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 07, 2024
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is a newly released web series that documents the life of Adolf Hitler and rise, and the Nuremberg trials.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Czars examines the downfall of the Romanov dynasty, leading up to the Russian Revolution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Medici chronicles the influential Medici family, particularly Cosimo and Lorenzo de Medici, highlighting their roles in banking and patronage during the Renaissance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rise of Empires: Ottoman focus dramatizes Sultan Mehmed II’s conquest of Constantinople, aiming to expand the Ottoman Empire into the West.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Secrets of Neanderthals delves into the lives of Neanderthals, uncovering their culture, interactions with early humans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alexander: The Making of a God examines the life of Alexander the Great, focusing on his military conquests, leadership, and enduring legacy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Greatest Events of WWII in Colour vividly recounts key events of World War II using colorized archival footage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Genius of the Modern World series delves into the lives and ideas of Karl Marx, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Sigmund Freud.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roman Empire combines drama with documentary exploring the reigns of pivotal Roman emperors, highlighting their personal lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 controversial films streaming on Netflix
Find Out More