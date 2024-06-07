HitMan and Top 8 twisted crime films on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Love Stalker Killer: When a stalker pursues his love interest, obsession turns lethal.

Murder in a Courtroom: Startling secrets are revealed during a well-publicized murder trial.

Hitman (2024): An assassin becomes embroiled in a lethal plot.

Haseen Dillruba: Following her husband's enigmatic death, a wife is named as a suspect.

Ittefaq: In a case involving two murders, two strangers are the main suspects. It is difficult to find the actual culprit.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga: Unexpected events cause a theft to go awry.

Shaitan: Unaware of what awaits them, a family is leaving for a holiday.

Monica, O My Darling: Several conspirators get caught up in a disastrous murderous scheme.

