HitMan and Top 8 twisted crime films on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 07, 2024
Love Stalker Killer: When a stalker pursues his love interest, obsession turns lethal.
Murder in a Courtroom: Startling secrets are revealed during a well-publicized murder trial.
Hitman (2024): An assassin becomes embroiled in a lethal plot.
Haseen Dillruba: Following her husband's enigmatic death, a wife is named as a suspect.
Ittefaq: In a case involving two murders, two strangers are the main suspects. It is difficult to find the actual culprit.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga: Unexpected events cause a theft to go awry.
Shaitan: Unaware of what awaits them, a family is leaving for a holiday.
Monica, O My Darling: Several conspirators get caught up in a disastrous murderous scheme.
