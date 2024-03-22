Holi 2024: Top 10 comedy movies to watch with family and friends this Holi on OTT
Fukrey follows four friends trying to chase easy money, leading to hilarious chaos. On Netflix.
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, four friends get entangled in a series of misunderstandings and funny situations. On Disney+ Hostar.
Hera Pheri, three men scheme to make quick cash, resulting in comedic madness. On Prime Video.
Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two slackers who compete for a wealthy girl’s love. On YouTube.
Welcome is set around a gangster's marriage plan that goes haywire due to his inept gang members. On Jio Cinema.
Hungama, filled with mistaken identities which leads to chaos in a small town. On YouTube.
Chup Chup Ke follows a man who pretends to be deaf to evade creditors, sparking hilarious situations. On Netflix.
Dhol revolves around four friends who stumble upon a treasure hunt, leading to a comedy of errors. On Hotstar.
Housefull is set around a man's quest for love which leads to hilarious misunderstandings and chaos. On Jio Cinema.
