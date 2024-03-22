Holi 2024: Top 10 comedy movies to watch with family and friends this Holi on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Fukrey follows four friends trying to chase easy money, leading to hilarious chaos. On Netflix.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, four friends get entangled in a series of misunderstandings and funny situations. On Disney+ Hostar.

Hera Pheri, three men scheme to make quick cash, resulting in comedic madness. On Prime Video.

Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two slackers who compete for a wealthy girl’s love. On YouTube.

Welcome is set around a gangster's marriage plan that goes haywire due to his inept gang members. On Jio Cinema.

Hungama, filled with mistaken identities which leads to chaos in a small town. On YouTube.

Chup Chup Ke follows a man who pretends to be deaf to evade creditors, sparking hilarious situations. On Netflix.

Dhol revolves around four friends who stumble upon a treasure hunt, leading to a comedy of errors. On Hotstar.

Housefull is set around a man's quest for love which leads to hilarious misunderstandings and chaos. On Jio Cinema.

