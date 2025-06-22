Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to My Mister: TOP 10 healing Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 22, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) is about Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist, who opens a dental clinic at a seaside village.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) follows Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love.
Welcome to Samdal-ri (Netflix) tells the story of a photographer who returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance.
Reply 1988 (Viki) revolves around a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
My Mister (Prime Video) centres around Dong-hoon and Ji-an are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company.
Dear My Friends (Netflix) follows a group of elderly friends who listen to each other's woes while sharing stories and recovering from themselves.
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) projects on Dongbaek, an orphan who grew up to become a single mom, meets and falls in love with a police officer.
Move to Heaven (Netflix) centres around Geu-ru, who has Asperger's syndrome, and his ex-convict uncle Sang-gu. The two meet for the first time after Geu-ru's father death.
Once Upon a Small Town (Netflix) tells the story of Han Ji-yul, a veterinarian from Seoul, who reluctantly relocates to Huidong village to take care of his grandfather's clinic.
Summer Strike (Prime Video) is about Yeo-reum, who decides to move to a small village to do nothing after her mother's death.
