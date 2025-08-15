Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that will make you feel good
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 15, 2025
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha revolves around a young woman who relocates to a small seaside town.
Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who falls in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap.
King the Land follows Gu Won, the heir of the luxury King Hotel and its employee.
Because This is My First Life follows two individuals who decide to marry each other.
Love to Hate You revolves around Yeo Mi-ran, a successful lawyer and an A-list actor who distrusts women.
Business Proposal follows two individuals who work in the same office, one as a boss, the other as an employee.
Touch Your Heart revolves around Oh Jin-shim, whose career is ruined.
Romance Is a Bonus Book centers on Kang Dan-i and Cha Eun-ho, who have a deep history.
Our Beloved Summer revolves around two exes who promise never to meet each other after a breakup.
Mad for Each Other follows Noh Hwi-oh, a detective with anger issues.
