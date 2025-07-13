Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Crash Landing on You: Top 10 romantic K-drama that will keep you hooked till the end
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jul 13, 2025
Strong Girl Bong-soon: This series follows the love story of a young woman with intense strength and a quirky CEO.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: This series revolves around a weightlifter who falls for the older brother of her best friend.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?: This series is a package of humour and romance. It revolves around the unique chemistry of a CEO and his secretary.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: This series follows the story of a dentist far away from loud cities, who falls in love with a handyman of a seaside village.
Business Proposal: This series revolves around an employee who unknowingly goes on a blind date with her CEO disguised as her best friend.
Crash Landing on You: This series follows the story of a South Korean heiress who falls for a North Korean Army Officer during a paragliding accident.
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God): This series revolves around an immortal goblin who wants to end his life. However, he falls for a human girl.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: This series shows the healing love story of an antisocial children's book writer and a psychiatric hospital's employee.
Something in the Rain: This series goes beyond the boundaries of age. It revolves around the old age romance and societal difficulties.
W: Two Worlds: This series revolves around a woman who falls for the lead character of a webtoon. It shows romance between the fictional and the real world.
