Horimiya to Fruits Basket; TOP 10 Slice-of-Life Anime with a touch of Romance on OTT
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 10, 2025
Here are some slice-of-life anime with a touch of romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Horimiya (Crunchyroll) follows a popular girl at her school who seems to be out of Izumi Miyamura's league. Soon, fate brings them together and forms a strong bond.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Komi Can't Communicate (Netflix) centers on Komi, a new transfer student who became instantly popular because of her beauty. Little did they know that she struggles to connect with people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hyouka (Crunchyroll) is about Hotaro Oreki, who joins the high school's Classic Literature Club to stop it from being abolished.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Insomniacs After School (Prime Video) revolves around insomniac Ganta who tries to catch a nap in his school but stumbles upon a girl who has the same problem. The two form a bond unlike no other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Clannad (Prime Video) projects on a high school student who cares little about school or his future. But, one day decides to help a lonely girl who is repeating her final years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Senpai Is Annoying (Crunchyroll) is about Futaba who is often mistaken for a child and constantly complains about her big coworker Harumi. However, she has feelings for Harumi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fruits Basket (Prime Video) centers on Tohru who lives with the Somas after her family died. As she gets closer to the clan she learns about the secret of their curse and their Zodiac.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Have A Crush At Work (Crunchyroll) follows two coworkers who genuinely love each other in the office. But, they try to hide their new relationship, by letting a little secret spill everyday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pseudo Harem (Crunchyroll) centres on Eiji who joins a drama club with a dream of having a harem like the ones from his favourite. But Rin, an underclassman, tries to win against Eiji.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My New Boss Is Goofy (Prime Video) follows a young office worker who changes his job due to harassment of his previous boss. However, he is relieved that his new boss is naturally silly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 movies to watch before Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning hit theaters
Find Out More