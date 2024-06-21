Horror film Munjya: See it's OTT platform, reviews and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
With its release, the horror-comedy "Munjya" premiered in theaters with a good start. The movie turned out to be a financial success. The crowd is truly enjoying this movie.
The public begins to anticipate the arrival of a new movie on OTT as soon as it opens in theaters. The horror-comedy movie Munjya is experiencing the same thing.
The movie will be released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar, as per reports in the media. Nothing is officially announced yet.
You can watch Munjya, Maddock's fourth picture in his spooky realm, with your whole family, following Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.
Without a doubt, the movie's plot is entirely original, and the performer's skills will steal your heart.
The film, which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features significant performances from Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj.
The film's tale starts in 1952 when Munjya, a Brahmin kid, falls in love and wishes to marry Munni, a girl who is several years older than him.
However, when this fails to materialize, he turns to dark sorcery, ultimately resulting in his demise.
