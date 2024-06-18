Hostages and other adrenaline-pumping Hindi web series on Hotstar and other OTT

Hostages, Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand's family gets taken hostage, forcing her to make a life-or-death decision. On Hostar.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond follows Kashyap and his team racing against time to bring back their captured pilot. On Jio Cinema.

Kaala, IB officer Ritwik Mukherjee investigates millionaire Naman Arya's money laundering and criminal activities. On Hotstar.

Special Ops revolves around Himmat Singh as he attempts to catch the mastermind behind terrorist attacks. On Hotstar.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is a crime thriller with a twist, following Savitri who runs a drug empire disguised as a family business. On Hostar.

Human is a medical thriller exposing unethical drug trials and a dangerous conspiracy as Dr. Saira Sabharwal fights to uncover the truth. On Hostar.

Tanaav follows a terrorist leader who plans to do something big in Kashmir while the special force tries to stop him before time. On Sony Liv.

November Story, Anuradha races to prove her father's innocence after he's found at a crime scene with no memory. On Hotstar/

Grahan follows IPS officer Amrita Singh investigating her father's involvement in the 1984 Sikh riots, confronting her past and identity. On Hostar.

