Hot on OTT Today: Killer Soup, 12th Fail and more trending titles on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more platforms

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma is topping the Netflix list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spanish drama Money Heist is still one of the most loved and preferred web series on Netflix.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third title is American Nightmare which is a docu-series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Indian Police Force was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. And it is trending hot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reacher is a thriller and murder mystery wherein Jack Reacher, a retired military police officer is falsely accused of murder.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif movie is at number 3 on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey movie 12th Fail is topping the hot trend list on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Hanuman season 3 dropped recently. It is at number 2 on Hotstar.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Freelancer starring Mohit Raina is at number 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On MX Player, a Hindi dubbed version of Bring It On, Ghost is trending at number 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hindi dubbed version of Day Dreamer, a Turkish TV show starring Can Yaman is at number 2.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At no. 3 is Kashf, a Pakistani TV show. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 2003 is trending on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chamak, a new SonyLiv series is at number 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Killer Soup, Legend of Hanuman and other Top 10 OTT originals of the week

 

 Find Out More