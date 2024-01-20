Hot on OTT Today: Killer Soup, 12th Fail and more trending titles on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more platforms
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma is topping the Netflix list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spanish drama Money Heist is still one of the most loved and preferred web series on Netflix.
The third title is American Nightmare which is a docu-series.
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Indian Police Force was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. And it is trending hot.
Reacher is a thriller and murder mystery wherein Jack Reacher, a retired military police officer is falsely accused of murder.
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif movie is at number 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
Vikrant Massey movie 12th Fail is topping the hot trend list on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The Legend of Hanuman season 3 dropped recently. It is at number 2 on Hotstar.
Freelancer starring Mohit Raina is at number 3.
On MX Player, a Hindi dubbed version of Bring It On, Ghost is trending at number 1.
The Hindi dubbed version of Day Dreamer, a Turkish TV show starring Can Yaman is at number 2.
At no. 3 is Kashf, a Pakistani TV show.
Scam 2003 is trending on SonyLiv.
Chamak, a new SonyLiv series is at number 2.
