Hotel del Luna to Our Unwritten Seoul: Top 10 romantic K-dramas with heartwarming love stories

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2025

Our Unwritten Seoul revolves around twin sisters who swap their identities amid personal struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tangeum follows a long-missing heir who returns with lost memories, love, and suspicion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotel del Luna revolves around Jang Man Wol, a proprietor of a supernatural hotel who is bound to the place due to a grave sin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snowdrop follows the story of Youngro, a female university student who jumps into a women’s university despite the dangers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Melo Movie revolves around a movie buff who falls in love with an aspiring director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marry My Husband revolves around a woman who discovers her husband's affair with her best friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lovestruck in the City follows a passionate architect who falls in love with a free-spirited woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bride of Habaek follows Ha Baek, who travels to Earth in search of a magical stone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Time Called You revolves around a woman who is transported back in time after her boyfriend’s death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Secret Romance centers around Yoo Mi, who discovers that her new employer is the man she rejected once.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Suryakumar Yadav's new look goes VIRAL

 

 Find Out More