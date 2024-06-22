House of Dragon 2 and 8 other must-watch web series on Jio Cinema
| Jun 22, 2024
House of the Dragon, is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, exploroing the rise and fall of House Targaryen.
The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors Joel and Ellie navigate perilous landscapes while forming a deep bond.
Euphoria showcases raw portrayal of high school life, focusing on a group of teens grappling with issues like addiction.
Band of Brothers chronicles the real-life experiences of Easy Company during World War II.
Quarry, follows Vietnam War veteran who return home and gets entangled in a network of corruption and contract killing.
The Outsider, detective investigates a brutal murder and encounters a supernatural entity tied to the crime.
The Regime follows the turbulent final year of an authoritarian regime as it faces political upheaval.
The Night Of follows the story of a young man accused of murder and the ensuing complexities of the criminal justice system as his trial unfolds.
The Undoing, a therapist's life is turned upside down when her husband is implicated in a murder, revealing a web of lies.
