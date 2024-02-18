House of Ninjas and more: Top 10 Netflix web series trending in India
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
The top trending web series on Netflix is House of Ninjas. It is about a dysfunctional family of ninjas who are put on a mission.
A Killer Paradox revolves around a student who commits accidental crime and a detective who is on a hunt.
One Day on Netflix is a romantic comedy with 8.2 rating. It is about Emma and Dexter who get separated after graduation day but come back together.
The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy and narrates the story of brave men who saved many lives.
Berlin is a spin off of Money Heist. It is about Berlin and his team planning a heist in Paris.
Doctor Slump is about two burnout doctors who get together and their lives change.
Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma is an interesting thriller that will keep you hooked.
Griselda is about a woman who rises to power in drug cartel business. It is a biographical drama.
Aranyak is trending on Netflix. The first instalment released in 2021. It has a good rating of 7.8.
One Piece is all about pirates. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become the Pirate King.
