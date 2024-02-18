House of Ninjas and more: Top 10 Netflix web series trending in India

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

The top trending web series on Netflix is House of Ninjas. It is about a dysfunctional family of ninjas who are put on a mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Killer Paradox revolves around a student who commits accidental crime and a detective who is on a hunt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Day on Netflix is a romantic comedy with 8.2 rating. It is about Emma and Dexter who get separated after graduation day but come back together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy and narrates the story of brave men who saved many lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Berlin is a spin off of Money Heist. It is about Berlin and his team planning a heist in Paris.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Slump is about two burnout doctors who get together and their lives change.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma is an interesting thriller that will keep you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Griselda is about a woman who rises to power in drug cartel business. It is a biographical drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranyak is trending on Netflix. The first instalment released in 2021. It has a good rating of 7.8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Piece is all about pirates. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become the Pirate King.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranbir Kapoor and other Top 10 stars who look tough but get emotional easily

 

 Find Out More