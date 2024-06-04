House of the Dragon 2 and 8 other best English web series streaming on Jio Cinema
Nishant
| Jun 04, 2024
The Sopranos chronicles the life of mob boss Tony Soprano as he navigates and leads a criminal organization.
Game of Thrones is an epic saga set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, where noble families vie for control of the Iron Throne.
House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, that delves into the history of House Targaryen.
True Detective: Night Country features a new cast and storyline focused on a gripping and dark crime investigation.
The Last of Us, based on the popular video game, it follows Joel and Ellie as they traverse a post-apocalyptic world.
Chernobyl is a dramatization of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, focusing on the events leading up to the explosion and the immediate aftermath.
Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate complex issues of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex.
Succession centers on the Roy family, owners of a global media empire, as they struggle for control of the company.
Westworld, set in a technologically advanced amusement park populated by android hosts, exploring themes of artificial intelligence.
