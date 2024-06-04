How to Rob a Bank and other best true-crime documentaries on Netflix
Nishant
| Jun 04, 2024
How to Rob a Bank is an upcoming true-crime documentary of a rebel from the 1990s in Seattle who pulled off a string of bank robberies inspired from movies.
Don't Fk with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer follows an online community that tracks down an animal abuser, revealing him to be a sadistic killer.
Lover, Stalker, Killer follows a twisted love triangle involving Dave Kroupa, leading to harassment, digital deception, and murder.
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer focuses on Richard Ramirez, a serial killer in 1985 LA, his victims, and the investigators.
American Nightmare is a series about Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn's harrowing experience with a home invader.
The Staircase chronicles the case against Michael Peterson, accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen, and staging it as an accident.
Girl in the Picture investigates a story unraveling the true identity of a woman found dying on the roadside and her mysterious husband.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal examines a series of crimes involving the prominent Murdaugh family in South Carolina.
The Tinder Swindler is the story of Simon Leviev, who defrauded women through Tinder to fund his luxurious lifestyle.
