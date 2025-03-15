My Unfamiliar Family to The Good Bad Mother; Top 10 Korean drama to watch to strengthen your bond with family
Here’s a list of top Korean dramas that you can watch with family
Father, I’ll Take Care of You follows two retired parents who are ready to settle into a quiet life.
My Unfamiliar Family highlights the story of a family drifting apart.
What Happens To My Family? centers around Cha Soon-bong who takes help from his sister to raise 4 kids.
Five Enough revolves around two single parents who plan to merge their family.
18 Again follows a struggling Hong Dae-young who dreams to go back in time.
Family By Choice revolves around a group of three teenagers who form a unique bond with each other.
Cheer Up, Mr. Kim! Follows Kim Tae-pyung, a housekeeper who forms a unique family of his own.
The Good Bad Mother follows a single mother who raises her son alone.
My Father Is Stranger follows a simple family whose life changes after a celebrity shows up at their door.
Reply 1988 centers around five friends and their families.
