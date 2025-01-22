Hum Tum to Suno Chanda; Top 10 funny Pakistani dramas that will leave you in splits

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2025

Pakistani dramas have massive fan following around the world for their captivating storyline, memorable characters and brilliant performances. Here is a list of best dramas with a comedic twist...

Pyaar ke Sadqay is a beautiful drama that follows two innocent individuals who hustle to survive in the cruel world.

Chupke Chupke shows a funny story about a girl who is least interested in studies and a boy who is a teacher.

Suno Chanda is the most fun drama with the amazing huge cast including Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed.

Meem Se Mohabbat highlights the beautiful story of a bubbly girl who starts working in a company.

Fairy Tale follows Umeed, a clumsy tea lover who falls in love with a popular rich businessman.

Kuch Ankahi revolves around two people who work in the same business but envy the other.

Hum Tum follows two neighbours who compete to be ahead of the other but later things take a romantic turn.

Chand Tara follows Chand and Tara who overcomes several hurdles to be together.

Kala Doriya features a beautiful cast including Osman Khalid, Nadia Afgan and Sana Javed.

Choudhary and Sons is the story about an old school head of the family.

