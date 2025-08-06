Humsafar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Tere Bin: Top 10 most entertaining Pakistani dramas that won indian hearts

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2025

Humsafar features the iconic pair of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around a girl who steps out to build her own life.

Mere Humsafar centers around Hala, whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.

Suno Chanda centers around two chaotic cousins who plan to end their marriage.

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry her cousin.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum revolves around a couple who struggle to stay together amidst challenges.

Parizaad revolves around a man who is rejected by his family due to dhis ark complexion.

Ishq Murshid follows a wealthy man who changes his identity for a girl.

Yaqeen ka Safar centers around the beautiful love story of two individuals.

Pyaar Ke Sadkay centers around two individuals who are used by their families.

