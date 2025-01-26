Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai; top 10 iconic Pakistani dramas that are unmissable

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2025

Pakistani dramas continue to win hearts with their inspiring plots and flawless performances. Know about must-watch iconic dramas.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat revolves around a young college graduate who falls in love with the daughter of Imam.

Parizaad revolves around a young man who sets out on the journey of self discovery.

Humsafar follows two individuals - forced into marriage - trying to overcome life hurdles together.

Meray Paas Tum Ho follows a middle class man who madly loves his wife.

Mann Mayal highlights the story of two neighbours who silently love each other.

Sange Mar Mar shows the story of Gulistan Khan and his family.

Dil Lagi shows the story of Anmol who lives with her mother and sister after her father’s death.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two college students who get married in future.

Bin Roye centers on a young girl who has loved her cousin since childhood.

Alif shows the life journey of Momin and Momina.

