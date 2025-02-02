Humsafar to Khuda Aur Muhabbat; Top 10 evergreen Pakistani dramas that will keep you hooked to the screen
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 02, 2025
Pakistani dramas have been lauded for their iconic storyline and brilliant direction that leaves the audience glued to the screen. Here are some evergreen dramas that are fan favorites.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Aur Muhabbat revolves around Hammad, a rich man who falls in love with Imaan, a daughter of Moulvi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Paas Tum Ho revolves around Danish, a man who is madly in love with his wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mann Mayal follows Manahil, a young girl who loves her neighbour Salah-ul-din.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sadqay Tumhare follows Shanno, a sweet girl who is engaged to Khalil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alif centers on Momin who sets out on a journey of self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar follows two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a sweet girl who is mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two college mates who hate each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parizaad follows a man of the same name who is always mocked for his dark skin colour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahjabeen, a sweet innocent girl whose friend cheats on her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Elegant Blouse Designs To Slay In Sarees!
Find Out More