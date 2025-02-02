Humsafar to Khuda Aur Muhabbat; Top 10 evergreen Pakistani dramas that will keep you hooked to the screen

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2025

Pakistani dramas have been lauded for their iconic storyline and brilliant direction that leaves the audience glued to the screen. Here are some evergreen dramas that are fan favorites.

Khuda Aur Muhabbat revolves around Hammad, a rich man who falls in love with Imaan, a daughter of Moulvi.

Mere Paas Tum Ho revolves around Danish, a man who is madly in love with his wife.

Mann Mayal follows Manahil, a young girl who loves her neighbour Salah-ul-din.

Sadqay Tumhare follows Shanno, a sweet girl who is engaged to Khalil.

Alif centers on Momin who sets out on a journey of self-discovery.

Humsafar follows two individuals who are forced to marry each other.

Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a sweet girl who is mistreated by her family.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows two college mates who hate each other.

Parizaad follows a man of the same name who is always mocked for his dark skin colour.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahjabeen, a sweet innocent girl whose friend cheats on her.

