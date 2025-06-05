Crash Landing on You to It's Okay to Not Be Okay; Top 10 Korean dramas with the most satisfying ending
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 05, 2025
Korean dramas have gained worldwide recognition for their engaging storylines, thrilling plots, and exceptional direction. Here are some.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay to Not Be Okay tells the story of a children's book author with antisocial tendencies and a psychiatric hospital employee who find love and healing together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows the journey of a young woman who falls for a fitness doctor and decides to lose weight to impress him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You is about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and finds love with a North Korean soldier.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King the Land revolves around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee, leading to unexpected romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who falls for a con artist and follows him to the human world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While You Were Sleeping explores the lives of three individuals with precognitive abilities and the consequences that come with it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Happy Ending follows Seo Jae-won, whose life takes a dramatic turn after being betrayed, and her journey towards finding happiness again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Beloved Summer tells the story of two ex-lovers who are pulled back into each other's lives when a documentary about their relationship is made.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Your Enemy is a romantic comedy-drama that follows two exes with the same name as they navigate their complicated past and present.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty centers around a girl who is bullied for her appearance and finds self-acceptance and love in unexpected ways.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Head Over Heels to Mercy for None and Squid Game 3: Top 11 K-dramas to check out in June 2025
Find Out More