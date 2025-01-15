I Hate Luv Storys to Titanic; top romantic films on Prime Video that will make you fall in love again
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2025
Romantic films explore the beautiful subject of love, passion, emotions, intimacy between characters. Slide for excellent suggestions on this kind of films
Love Again: The gripping tale revolves around Mira, a young woman who struggles to cope up with the awful loss of her fiance but things take a romantic turn when she starts texting on his dead fiance number.
The Longest Ride: The story follows Luke and Sophia who part ways following their conflicting careers when an old man named Ira decides to resolve their existing problem.
Titanic: The 1997 film surrounds Rose, a beautiful young woman who falls in love with a skilled artist but misfortune blocks their way when the giant ship hits an iceberg.
Endless Love: Shana Feste-directed romantic thriller focusses on Jade who visits an inn along with her family where David, who had a crush on her since high school, works as a valet.
He’s Just Not That Into You: The gripping tale revolves around a group of people who find themselves stuck in their relationship while misunderstanding the behavior of their partners.
We Live In Time: The beautiful love story follows Almut and Tobias who meet each other by accident but their love story is interrupted by the limit of time. However, they learn to cherish every moment they have.
500 Days Of Summer: This 2009 romantic comedy centres on Tom who revisits the girl he met during summers with the intention to spend his whole life with her. However, she on the other hand has no interest in relationships.
I Hate Luv Storys: The Punit Malhotra directorial surrounds Simran, an extremely romantic woman who falls in love with Jay who hates everything about love but struggles with his feelings for her.
