IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack and more web series on OTT based on true events
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 02, 2024
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is now streaming on Netflix.
The Railway Men on Netflix is about four brave souls who saved many lives during the Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Aakhri Sach on Disney Plus Hotstar is inspired from the shocking Burari Deaths.
Trial by Fire is on Netflix. It is based on true events that took place after Uphaar Cinema Hall fire in 1997.
Rocket Boys on SonyLiv is about two great minds - Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.
Scam 1992 is on SonyLIV. It narrates the story of Harshad Mehta who was called the Bachchan of BSE.
Scoop on Netflix is inspired from the story of journalist Jigna Vora who was arrested after the murder of fellow journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.
Rangbaaz series on Zee5 is said to be inspired from the life of a notorious gangster named Anandpal Singh.
Delhi Crime on Netflix has two seasons. The first one is about the Nirbhaya gang rape case and second one is about crimes by Kachcha Banyan Gang.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true crime documentary about a woman who killed six people in family.
