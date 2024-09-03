IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack and other Top web series trending today on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2024

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack starring Vijay Varma is trending on number 1 spot. The series depicts true events of plane hijack that took place in 1999.

Love Next Door is a Korean rom-com that has caught everyone's attention. It is trending on 2nd spot in India.

The 3rd spot is taken by Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. The fun and witty web series is about a CA topper taking up sex work to manage financial crisis.

The first part of Emily In Season 4 is still trending on Netflix India. It has taken 4th spot.

Kaos is a new entry in the list. It is a dark comedy around Greek Mythology. It is on 5th spot.

Breathless, a medical drama, has taken up the 6th spot. It is intense, emotional, raw and edgy.

The Frog is an intense Korean drama thriller. It is on 7th spot.

The Accident on Netflix revolves around unexpected turn of events turning a birthday party into tragedy. It is on 8th spot.

Ravi Kishan's Maamla Legal Hai is much love and that is why it is still trending on Netflix India.

Last on the list today is Delhi Crime. The web series that is based on true events is shocking.

