IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack and other Top web series trending today on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 03, 2024
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack starring Vijay Varma is trending on number 1 spot. The series depicts true events of plane hijack that took place in 1999.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Love Next Door is a Korean rom-com that has caught everyone's attention. It is trending on 2nd spot in India.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
The 3rd spot is taken by Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. The fun and witty web series is about a CA topper taking up sex work to manage financial crisis.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
The first part of Emily In Season 4 is still trending on Netflix India. It has taken 4th spot.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Kaos is a new entry in the list. It is a dark comedy around Greek Mythology. It is on 5th spot.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Breathless, a medical drama, has taken up the 6th spot. It is intense, emotional, raw and edgy.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
The Frog is an intense Korean drama thriller. It is on 7th spot.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
The Accident on Netflix revolves around unexpected turn of events turning a birthday party into tragedy. It is on 8th spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Kishan's Maamla Legal Hai is much love and that is why it is still trending on Netflix India.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Last on the list today is Delhi Crime. The web series that is based on true events is shocking.
Source:
Twitter/Instagram
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT, check out Tamil movies with biggest box office collection
Find Out More