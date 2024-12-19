IC 814-The Kandahar Hijack, Panchayat 3 and more: Best Hindi web series of 2024 to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 19, 2024
As the year comes to an end, here's looking at best web series of 2024. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is one of them. It is based on real-story of plane hijack.
Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime Video once again made fans chuckle with the story of Sacheev ji and people of Phulera.
Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix trended for a while. Ravi Kishan's comedy courtroom drama made audiences laugh hard.
Call Me Bae is on Amazon Prime Video. Ananya Panday's debut OTT web series was a hit.
Citadel: Honey Bunny has recently released on Amazon Prime Video and is among the most successful web series of 2024.
Freedom at Midnight on SonyLIV has an IMDb rating of 8.3. It is a must watch for all the history lovers.
The second season of Taaza Khabar released in September 2024. Bhuvan Bam's web series did to disappoint the audience. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Mirzapur season 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and others also created a lot of noise. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Gullak season 4 on SonyLIV proved to be a chilled family drama to watch with all.
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is on Netflix. It is a fun story of a CA topper who seeks secret escort services due to financial trouble.
