IC 814 The Khandahar Hijack and more Top 8 new movies, web series releasing this week on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 26, 2024
IC 814: The Kandahar Highjack is releasing on Netflix on August 29. Vijay Varma starrer is based on true events of plane hijack in 1999.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Murshid starring Kay Kay Menon and others is releasing on August 30 on Zee5. It is a gangster drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is all set to release on JioCinema on August 29.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cadets, a Hindi web series by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, is releasing on JioCinema on August 30.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Termintor Zero will be up on Netflix on August 29. It is an anime series set in two different timelines.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abigail, a horror comedy film, is coming to JioCinema on August 26.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be up on Amazon Prime Video on August 29.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Only Murders in the Building Season is a highly-acclaimed web series. Its season 4 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 27.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Buddy a Telugu film is releasing on Netflix on August 30.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Interrogation is a murder mystery thriller that will release on Zee5 on August 30.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most successful Korean dramas on OTT that are loved by all
Find Out More