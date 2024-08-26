IC 814 The Khandahar Hijack and more Top 8 new movies, web series releasing this week on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2024

IC 814: The Kandahar Highjack is releasing on Netflix on August 29. Vijay Varma starrer is based on true events of plane hijack in 1999.

Murshid starring Kay Kay Menon and others is releasing on August 30 on Zee5. It is a gangster drama.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is all set to release on JioCinema on August 29.

Cadets, a Hindi web series by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, is releasing on JioCinema on August 30.

Termintor Zero will be up on Netflix on August 29. It is an anime series set in two different timelines.

Abigail, a horror comedy film, is coming to JioCinema on August 26.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be up on Amazon Prime Video on August 29.

Only Murders in the Building Season is a highly-acclaimed web series. Its season 4 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 27.

Buddy a Telugu film is releasing on Netflix on August 30.

Interrogation is a murder mystery thriller that will release on Zee5 on August 30.

