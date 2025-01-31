Identity to Bad Genius; Friday OTT releases on Jan 31, 2025 on Netflix, Hotstar and ZEE5.
Form thrillers to adventure, here are some of the OTT releases of the week.
Identity (ZEE5) is about a sketch artist and a cop who work together to unravel the identity of a killer using the description of his face etched into the memory of an eye-witnes.
The Snow Girl Season 2 (Netflix) follows a girl who disappears in Málaga, and a young journalist tries everything to uncover the truth, risking everything.
The Secret Of The Shiledars (Hotstar) focuses on a secret society belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rajeev is on a quest to protect it from falling into the wrong hands.
Lucca's World (Netflix) centers on Barbara who is determined to help her son who has cerebral palsy. She takes her family to India for an experimental treatment to save her son.
Max (Zee5) focuses on Inspector Arjun Mahakshay who reports to a new police station after two-months suspension and faces an unexpected situation.
Queer (MUBI), set in 1950 follows Lee, is about a solitary American in Mexico city who falls for a beautiful former soldier. For the first time, Lee finds hope and infinite love.
Bad Genius (Lionsgate Play) is about a brilliant student who comes up with a cheating scheme to help her friends ace their exam.
