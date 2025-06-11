Immaculate to The Call and Play Dead: Top 10 haunting films on Amazon Prime Video that you should never dare to watch alone

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2025

Lisa revolves around a 14-year-old girl who is obsessed with finding a perfect man.

The Call revolves around a woman in 2019 who answers a phone call from a girl living in 1999.

A House on the Bayou follows a troubled couple who visit an isolated mansion for their marriage.

Exists follows a group of friends who visit an isolated cabin, only to find themselves hunted.

Horror in the High Desert is a documentary on the mysterious disappearance of hiker Gary Hinge in the Nevada wilderness.

Play Dead revolves around a young girl who fakes her death.

The Girl Who Got Away centers around a woman who escaped a serial killer as a child.

The Ninth Fate follows a book dealer who is hired to authenticate a demonic text.

Oddity revolves around a doctor who loses his wife in a strange home invasion.

Immaculate revolves around a woman who is offered a new role at an illustrious convent.

