Immaculate to The Call and Play Dead: Top 10 haunting films on Amazon Prime Video that you should never dare to watch alone
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 11, 2025
Lisa revolves around a 14-year-old girl who is obsessed with finding a perfect man.
The Call revolves around a woman in 2019 who answers a phone call from a girl living in 1999.
A House on the Bayou follows a troubled couple who visit an isolated mansion for their marriage.
Exists follows a group of friends who visit an isolated cabin, only to find themselves hunted.
Horror in the High Desert is a documentary on the mysterious disappearance of hiker Gary Hinge in the Nevada wilderness.
Play Dead revolves around a young girl who fakes her death.
The Girl Who Got Away centers around a woman who escaped a serial killer as a child.
The Ninth Fate follows a book dealer who is hired to authenticate a demonic text.
Oddity revolves around a doctor who loses his wife in a strange home invasion.
Immaculate revolves around a woman who is offered a new role at an illustrious convent.
