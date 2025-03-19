Indecent Proposal to The Other Woman; Top 10 romance-betrayal films that will make you question the idea of love

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2025

Here’s a list of films that will shatter your faith in love

Indecent proposal revolves around a wealthy man who offers a couple 1 million dollars to spend the night with the wife.

Unfaithful follows a married woman who begins an affair with a stranger.

The Other Woman centers around three women who discover that they have been cheated by the same man.

Gone Girl follows a marriage that takes an unexpected turn.

The Girl On The Train centers around a woman who becomes obsessed with a perfect couple.

Cruel Intentions follows two wealthy siblings who make a dangerous bet.

Match Point centers around a tennis pro who becomes embroiled in a complicated love triangle.

Closer follows two couples whose relationships are at a test.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows a couple who undergoes the process to erase their memories.

Blue Valentine follows a couple breaking down a relationship told through non-linear flashbacks.

