Indecent Proposal to The Other Woman; Top 10 romance-betrayal films that will make you question the idea of love
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 19, 2025
Here’s a list of films that will shatter your faith in love
Indecent proposal revolves around a wealthy man who offers a couple 1 million dollars to spend the night with the wife.
Unfaithful follows a married woman who begins an affair with a stranger.
The Other Woman centers around three women who discover that they have been cheated by the same man.
Gone Girl follows a marriage that takes an unexpected turn.
The Girl On The Train centers around a woman who becomes obsessed with a perfect couple.
Cruel Intentions follows two wealthy siblings who make a dangerous bet.
Match Point centers around a tennis pro who becomes embroiled in a complicated love triangle.
Closer follows two couples whose relationships are at a test.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows a couple who undergoes the process to erase their memories.
Blue Valentine follows a couple breaking down a relationship told through non-linear flashbacks.
