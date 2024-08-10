Independence Day 2024: Top 10 patriotic movies to watch on OTT to truly feel proud
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 10, 2024
Uri: The Surgical Strike is a compelling story about India's counterattack on the Uri attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix has a moving movie called Rang De Basanti, which shows a group of friends realizing their patriotic responsibilities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan: A cricket match serves as a platform for the locals' resistance against British control.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A portrayal of the bravery and selflessness displayed by Indian soldiers in the 1971 Indo-Pak war may be found on Amazon Prime's Border.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's heartwarming tale of an NRI going back to India to change things is called Swades.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a disgraced hockey coach who leads his team to triumph and atonement is told in Chak De! India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kesari: The epic story of the valiant battle of Saragarhi, in which twenty-one Sikhs faced up against thousands of others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The inspirational tale of the revolutionary freedom warrior Bhagat Singh can be found in The Legend of Bhagat Singh film on OTT .
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A film about the strong queen who rebelled against the British Empire is called Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (ZEE5).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The gripping story of an Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani household in order to obtain intelligence during the 1971 war is found in Raazi (Amazon Prime).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT if you want to get over a heartbreak
Find Out More