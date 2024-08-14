Independence Day 2024: Top 7 Bollywood films on OTT that celebrate the unsung heroes
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 14, 2024
Sardar Udham streaming on Prime Video is a biopic of Udham Singh, a Punjabi Sikh.
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran on ZEE 5 stars John Abraham and Diana Penty.
Sam Bahadur on ZEE5 is the story of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer.
Raazi is a story of a spy woman who marries a Pakistani Army officer. Watch on Prime Video.
Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and the film is a story of Sikh soldiers. Watch on Prime Video.
Shershaah is a story based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer. Stream on Prime Video.
Airlift on JioCinema stars Akshay Kumar in main role.
