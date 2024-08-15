Independence Day 2024: Top 7 films on OTT in which India fought against British Raaj

Lagaan of course is on the list. The movie is about villagers going against the Britishers to save themselves from paying taxes. Watch on YouTube.

RRR is on Netflix. It is a fictional drama that has two revolutionaries going against the Britishers and fighting for freedom.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is on Prime Video. Ajay Devgn plays the fearless revolutionary Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for country.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi by Kangana Ranaut narrates the story of the fearless Rani Laxmi Bai who fought against the British Raaj. It is on Prime Video.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is about Narasimha Reddy fighting against the British East India Company. It is on Prime Video.

Sardar Udham is about Udham Singh assassinating Micheal O'Dwyer who instructed the Jallianwala Wagh Massacre. Watch on Prime Video.

Rang De Basanti on Netflix has glimpse of Indian Freedom Struggle with Aamir Khan being Chandra Shekhar Azad, Siddharth as Bhagat Singh and more.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising revolves around Sepoy Mutiny. Aamir Khan plays the lead. It is on JioCinema.

Gandhi by Richard Attenborough is on YouTube. It is a biographical drama on Gandhi and his nonviolent campaign to attend India's freedom.

Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime Video is about Usha Mehta who set up an underground radio station during the Quit India Movement.

