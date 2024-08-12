Independence Day 2024: Top 7 patriotic films released in recent times that grabbed attention
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 12, 2024
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is on Zee5. The movie is a biographical drama about India's First Field Marshal.
Pippa on Amazon Prime Video is about Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who emerged as hero during India-Pak war of 1971.
Fighter is on Netflix. Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer will make you salute the Indian Air Force.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that released in 2024 is now on Zee5. Randeep Hooda plays the role of Indian Freedom Fighter and Reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif is all about a dread enemy in the neighbouring country. It's personal this time! Watch on Prime Video.
Pathaan has Shah Rukh Khan as Indian Secret Agent fighting the enemy of the country. Watch on Prime Video.
Ae Watan Mere Watan is based on Indian Freedom Fighter Usha Mehta. Watch it on Prime Video.
Sardar Udham is on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who shot at Michael O'Dwyer.
Article 370 is about a field agent trying to put a halt to terrorism and corruption. It is on Netflix.
Kangana Ranaut's movie Tejas is on Zee5. The film holds heavy dialogues that would will make the inner patriotic in you proud.
