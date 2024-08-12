Independence Day 2024: Top 8 films with India-Pakistan theme to watch on Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 12, 2024
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha on Zee5 is all about a love story that blossoms between a Hindu and a Muslim during the partition.
Sunny Deol takes forward the theme of love across the border with Gadar 2. Watch it on Zee5.
Tiger 3 on Prime Video has Salman Khan saving the PM of Pakistan from an assassination attack. Though fictional, the movie tries to strengthen ties between two countries.
Raazi starring Alia Bhatt is a spy thriller. She plays an undercover agent who is sent to Pakistan. Watch on Prime Video.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Disney+Hotstar is a heart touching film about a man who crosses the border only to get a girl to reunite with her mother.
Though a sports biography on Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag does have glimpses of India-Pakistan partition. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Mission Majnu is also a spy thriller with Sidharth Malhotra being the RAW agent placed in Pakistan during 1971 war. Watch it on Netflix.
Veer Zaara is a love story that travels across the border. Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's love saga is among the best to date. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Happy Bhag Jayegi is about a girl who elopes and finds herself in Pakistani minister's home. It is a comedy drama. Watch on JioCinema.
Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5 shares glimpses of the tense situation between the two countries after the attack on Pulwama.
