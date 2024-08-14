Independence Day 2024: Top 8 new movies, web series releasing on OTT and theatres to watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 14, 2024
Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor is releasing on August 15. Fans are waiting with bated breath for this horror comedy.
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu starrer Khel Khel Mein is going to clash with Stree 2 on Independence Day in theatres.
Vedaa is also releasing in theatres on August 15. It brings back John Abraham in his ferocious avatar.
The part 1 of Emily In Paris seaso 4 is releasing on August 15 on Netflix.
Manorathangal web series starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil will release on Zee5. Kamal Haasan is the narrator.
Bel-Air season 3 is releasing on JioCinema on August 15. The season will be all about Will's father's return and more.
Lonely Castle in the Mirror will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It is said to be based on Japanese novel Mizuki Tsujimura.
Japanese Manga series Kengan Ashura is coming to Netflix on August 15.
John Cena's movie Jackpot is premiering on Amazon Prime Video on August 15. The movie revolves around the 'grand lottery'.
We guess the upcoming Independence Day weekend is going to be pretty entertaining.
