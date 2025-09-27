Jaan-e-Jahan to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 Pakistani dramas that are more romantic than Indian serials
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 27, 2025
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around two individuals who adjust in their newly married life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar follows two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar revolves around a girl who seeks justice against powerful people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in fake love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are tied into marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around two individuals who secretly love each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed at her working place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar revolves around a girl whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a girl who marries his college mate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin follows Meerab and Murtasim who have to overcome hurdles to be together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karan Tacker WINS hearts with his impeccable looks
Find Out More