Jaan-e-Jahan to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 Pakistani dramas that are more romantic than Indian serials

Yashshvi Srivastava | Sep 27, 2025

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum revolves around two individuals who adjust in their newly married life.

Humsafar follows two cousins who marry each other to fulfill their parents' wishes.

Iqtidar revolves around a girl who seeks justice against powerful people.

Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in fake love.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are tied into marriage.

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around two individuals who secretly love each other.

Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed at her working place.

Mere Humsafar revolves around a girl whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a girl who marries his college mate.

Tere Bin follows Meerab and Murtasim who have to overcome hurdles to be together.

