Indian movies’ love saga with Kashmir; 10 films shot in this scenic location to watch on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala is a tragic romance saga. Watch it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Haider featured Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan and more celebs. Based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, check this out on Netflix. 

Jab Tak Hai Jaan brought together Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif for the first time. Their love story in this one is set in a timeline.

You can watch SRK, Katrina and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Amazon Prime Video.

Laila Majnu starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri is one of the most loved romance movies. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya is a must-watch movie ever. Check it out on Netflix. 

Lamhaa starring Bipasha Basu Kunal Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Hrithik Roshan starrer Mission Kashmir is one of the cult Hindi movies. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri starrer Rockstar is one helluva love story. Watch it on JioCinema. 

Roja starring Madhoo and Arwind Swamy is considered one of the cult South films. Watch it on Netflix. 

And last but not least, meet Bunny, Avi, Aditi and Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. 

