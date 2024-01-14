Indian Police Force and more: Top new movies, web series releasing this week on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi is going to release on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video.
Korean drama The Bequeathed is releasing on January 19, 2024 on Netflix. It is about a woman who inherits a burial ground.
Another Korean drama releasing this week is A Shop For Killers. The web series will be stream on Disney+Hotstar from January 16.
Death and Other Details will stream on Disney+Hotstar from January 16. It is a murder mystery.
Japanese Anime movie Maboroshi is releasing on Netflix on January 15, 2024.
The movie titled The Greatest Night In Pop is releasing on Netflix on January 19. It is a documentary that reveals all about the recording of We Are the World.
Tamil movie Joe is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on January 15. It is a romantic drama filled with emotions.
Luke Nguyen's India web series is releasing on January 15 on Disney+Hotstar. It is about Luke Nguyen who travels through India exploring Indian cuisine.
Hazbin Hotel is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on January 19. It is an adult animated web series.
The first episode of Captivating the King will drop on Netflix on January 21. It is a period drama with a pinch of romance.
Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 is dropping on Netflix on January 19, 2024.
Turkish show Kübra is releasing on Netflix on January 18, 2024. It is a thriller revolving around Gökhan who receives calls from stranger sharing important details.
