Indian Police Force, Killer Soup and more: Top 10 originals of the week to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals of the week list from period January 26 to February 1 is out now.

Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force that is on Amazon Prime Video is leading the chart. It has Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as cops.

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma's Killer Soup is on the second spot. The crime thriller series on Netflix will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Raveena Tandon's Karmma Calling is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a woman who want to seek revenge from those who wronged her father.

The spin-off of Money Heist titled Berlin is on Netflix. The show has ranked on the fifth spot.

The season 3 of Legend Of Hanuman on Disney+Hotstar has taken the sixth spot on this list. Fans are raving about it.

Aarya Antim Vaar is scheduled to release on February 9 on Disney+Hotstar. The anticipating has bagged the show a ranking on this list.

Shark Tank India season 3 that is on Disney+Hotstar has taken the seventh spot. The interesting pitches and the sharks are making the show entertaining.

Echo on Disney+Hotstar is also being loved by the masses. It is on the eighth spot. The story revolves around Maya Lopez who has to reconnect with her roots.

The Railway Men that has a backdrop of the Bhopal Gas tragedy is on Netflix. It is still among the most liked OTT originals.

Naga Chaitanya's horror show Dhootha is on the last spot. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

