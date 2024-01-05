Indian Police Force to Mirzapur 3: New and sequels of hit web series releasing on OTT in 2024
Mirzapur fans need to get ready for the third season of the Mirzapur series as it is coming soon.
Sidharth Malhotra along with Rohit Shetty will make an OTT debut through Indian Police Force.
The next chapter of Paatal Lok season 2 is anticipated to premiere in 2024. In season two, Jaideep Ahlawat will play Hathiram Chaudhary once more.
Season 2 of Sunflower will return on screens with Sunil Grover as its lead actor.
The beloved series Gullak, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), will return to SonyLIV in 2024 for a fourth season.
Coming in 2024, the third season of the Huma Qureshi-led show Maharani is scheduled for release.
Karmma Calling, another brand-new title from Disney+ Hotstar, with Raveena Tandon in the starring role is coming soon.
Showtime is described as an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema" and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
