Inferno Cop to Golden Boy; TOP 10 weirdest Anime on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 20, 2025
Here is a list of weirdest anime to watch.
Mawaru Penguindrum (Prime Video) follows a terminally ill girl, who is revived by a magical penguin spirit. In return, her brothers are sent on a quest by the penguin.
Inferno Cop (Prime Video) is about a brutal police officer who stands up against the powerful Southern Cross crime syndicate.
Odd Taxi (Crunchyroll) focuses on a walrus taxi driver, who converses with his passengers and learns about various mysteries and oddities occurring in Tokyo.
FLCL (Crunchyroll) centers around a boy, whose life is turned upside down when he encounters a maniacal girl who causes strange things to grow out of his forehead.
Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (Netflix) revolves around a warrior who fights using his nose hairs to defeat an evil empire that wants to turn the human race bald.
Space Dandy (Prime Video) is about an alien hunter who is a dandy guy in space and is in search for undiscovered and rare aliens with his robot assistant QT.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Netflix) centers around the Joestar family who fights powerful and menacing villains in a battle that spans many years around the world.
Punch Line (Crunchyroll) follows a man who is killed in an accident. He uses his spirit powers to watch over his roommates and uncover the mysteries surrounding it.
Golden Boy (Prime Video) is about Kintarou Oe is a genius; he quits before graduating and becomes a wandering student.
Kill la Kill (Crunchyroll) revolves around a young girl who seeks the truth about her father's murder by enrolling in a superhuman school.
