Inspector Rishi and 10 other creepy web series and movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
Inspector Rishi is a recent Prime Video web series following a deadly forest spirit who commits bizarre murders.
Adhura is a chilling mystery on Prime Video set in a boarding school with dark secrets.
Vaastu Shastra is a creepy horror mystery movie following inexplainable occurrences followed by a series of murders. On MX Player.
Typewriter is about ghost hunters who investigate a haunted house in Goa. On Netflix.
Ghoul is a Netflix horror drama set in a dystopian future where a prisoner unleashes a dark secret.
Ankahi Ansuni follows a police inspector encounters unexplained events in a mysterious town. On Disney+Hotstar
Betaal, an undead East India Company officer terrorizes modern-day officers. On Netflix.
Krishna Cottage is a movie on Jio Cinema following a group of college students who stay in a cottage haunted by spirits.
Bhram follows a romance writer experiences strange visions after a car accident. On Zee5.
Shaitaan Haveli is a horror comedy on Prime Video that blends humor with classic horror tropes.
