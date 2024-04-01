Inspector Rishi and 10 other creepy web series and movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Inspector Rishi is a recent Prime Video web series following a deadly forest spirit who commits bizarre murders.

Adhura is a chilling mystery on Prime Video set in a boarding school with dark secrets.

Vaastu Shastra is a creepy horror mystery movie following inexplainable occurrences followed by a series of murders. On MX Player.

Typewriter is about ghost hunters who investigate a haunted house in Goa. On Netflix.

Ghoul is a Netflix horror drama set in a dystopian future where a prisoner unleashes a dark secret.

Ankahi Ansuni follows a police inspector encounters unexplained events in a mysterious town. On Disney+Hotstar

Betaal, an undead East India Company officer terrorizes modern-day officers. On Netflix.

Krishna Cottage is a movie on Jio Cinema following a group of college students who stay in a cottage haunted by spirits.

Bhram follows a romance writer experiences strange visions after a car accident. On Zee5.

Shaitaan Haveli is a horror comedy on Prime Video that blends humor with classic horror tropes.

