Inspector Rishi and other South Indian web series to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| May 19, 2024
Inspector Rishi is Tamil horror crime drama about a cop investigating murders attributed to a deadly spirit called Vanaratchi. On Prime Video.
Dhootha is a Telugu horror mystery thriller featuring Naga Chaitanya as a journalist whose life changes after newspapers predict his future. On Prime Video.
Poacher is a Malayalam crime thriller based on true events of ivory poaching in Kerala involving Triad and Yakuza. On Prime Video.
Suzhal: The Vortex is a Tamil crime thriller series follows a cop solving a missing person case in Tamil Nadu. On Prime Video.
Kerala Crime Files, a Malayalam crime thriller depicts six Kerala cops racing against time to catch a serial killer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie is a Tamil mystery crime thriller with a Rashomon-esque screenplay follows a cop investigating a murder.
Auto Shankar is a Tamil crime thriller inspired by the life of serial killer Gowri Shankar and his gang in Chennai during the 1980s. On ZEE5.
Iru Dhuruvam is a Tamil crime thriller on SonyLIV follows a cop accused of killing his wife who solves mysterious cases.
The Village is a Tamil horror-thriller starring Arya about a family trapped in a haunted village. On Prime Video.
Oru Kodai Murder Mysteryis an edge-of-the-seat whodunit Zee5 series about a school kid investigating the disappearance of his school crush.
